La 26a edició del Saló del Manga s'ajorna al 2021

barcelona
La 26a edició del Saló del Manga, que havia de celebrar-se del 30 d'octubre al 2 de novembre a la Fira de Barcelona, es posposa per l'any 2021 a causa de la pandèmia del coronavirus. "Davant l'actual situació i després d'haver valorat totes les possibilitats, finalment el 26è Manga Barcelona es posposa al 2021", ha anunciat l'organització aquest dijous en un missatge a Twitter. L'organització al·lega que la seva "prioritat" és "garantir la seguretat i el benestar del nostre públic, expositors, col·laboradors, equip, i de totes les persones involucrades en fer possible" l'esdeveniment.
"Continuem endavant promocionant i fent divulgació del còmic i del manga. Aviat us informarem de les novetats en les quals estem treballant", han afegit des de l'organització. L'anterior edició, en què celebraven el 25è aniversari de la cita anual dels fans d'aquest estil de còmic japonès, va superar els 150.000 visitants. Les entrades pels dos dies més forts -divendres i dissabte- es van esgotar més d'una setmana abans, reafirmant l'èxit d'aquest esdeveniment que té lloc a la ciutat des de 1995.
