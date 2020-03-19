27 nous morts a Catalunya per coronavirus durant les últimes 24 hores

Continua el creixement de víctimes pel coronavirus a Catalunya. Segons el darrer comunicat que ha fet el Departament de Salut de la Generalitat, ja hi ha hagut un total de 82 víctimes mortals, 27 en les darreres 24 hores. El Departament, però, subratlla que totes són persones "amb patologies prèvies". Entre els morts del darrer dia hi ha un jove de 21 anys de Badia del Vallès, que de moment és la víctima més jove del Principat.



Pel que fa al nombre de persones que han contret la malaltia, el creixement continua. En el darrer compte s’han detectat 568 positius, de manera que el total des de l’inici de l’epidèmia s’eleva a 3.270. Ahir, els nous casos havien estat 836. Entre els positius hi ha José Antonio Togores, comissari en cap de la policia espanyola a Catalunya. En total hi ha 98 persones que estan greus i respecte el total d’afectats, 384 són professionals sanitaris. Sobre el brot d’Igualada, Salut confirma un total de 207 positius acumulats, dels quals 24 han acabat amb la mort de la persona i n’hi ha set més de greus. A més a més, a tot Catalunya hi ha hagut un total de 82 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb Covid-19.

En paral·lel, fins a les 19h, unes 170.000 persones s’han descarregat l’aplicació mòbil StopCovid19Cat, que permet fer seguiment dels símptomes de la malaltia.

Tenint en compte l’evolució de l’epidèmia, el Govern ha tornat a reclamar aquest dijous que el Govern espanyol aprovi un "confinament total" que permeti aturar més ràpidament el creixement de casos. De fet, les conselleres de la Presidència, Meritxell Budó, i Salut, Alba Vergés, han reconegut que el sistema sanitari català entrarà en "estrès màxim" aquest cap de setmana i "col·lapsarà" la setmana vinent si no es prenen mesures "dràstiques". Per tot plegat, han insistit en què la gent es quedi a casa i que, qui en tingui, no es plantegi anar a la segona residència el cap de setmana.

