coronavirus

40 nous morts per coronavirus a Catalunya pugen la xifra de víctimes a 122

Hi ha 933 positius més en les últimes 24 hores que eleven el número d'infectats a 4.203, 312 dels quals greus

Personal del Hospital de Igualada (Barcelona) donde, al margen del estado de alerta que vive toda España, permanecen en confinamiento. /EFE
Personal del Hospital de Igualada (Barcelona) donde, al margen del estado de alerta que vive toda España, permanecen en confinamiento. /EFE

barcelona

acn

40 persones han mort per coronavirus en les darreres hores a Catalunya, segons ha informat el Departament de Salut. La xifra eleva el nombre de defuncions a 122 des de l'inici del brot. A banda, també en les últimes hores s'han confirmat 933 positius nous per la infecció, que eleven la xifra total a 4.203. D'aquests, 312 persones estan en estat greu.

A més, 600 dels infectats són professionals sanitaris. Pel que fa a Igualada, Salut confirma un total acumulat de 209 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 des que es va declarar el brot, 2 més que ahir. 6 persones estan en estat greu i 24 han mort. Del nombre total de casos, 91 són professionals sanitaris. Cap d'aquestes dues xifres ha variat respecte d'ahir.

Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia de coronavirus, s’han comptabilitzat fins avui un total de 150 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb covid-19 a Catalunya.

