Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

500 cantaires es concentren a la presó de Lledoners per interpretar "El Messies"

L'acte, organitzat per l'Associació Messies Participatiu  ha aplegat fins a 9.000 espectadors i provocat cues de cotxes als accessos de la institiució. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un aplec de cantaires interpreta El Messies de Händel davant la presó de Lledoners. Nati Adell

Un aplec de cantaires interpreta El Messies de Händel davant la presó de Lledoners. Nati Adell

Uns 400 músics i cantants han interpretat aquest dissabte el Messies de Händel en un concert davant de la presó de Lledoners per donar suport als presos independentistes, organitzat per un grup de voluntaris de l'Associació Messies Participatiu, ha dit l'ANC en Twitter.

En declaracions a TV3, la portaveu de l'organització del concert, Eulàlia Espona, ha explicat que la iniciativa va sorgir "de dues o tres persones i la gent s'ha anat apuntant". Segons els organitzadors, el concert ha aplegat uns 9.000 espectadors.

Els cantants provenen de corals que ja han interpretat aquesta obra anteriorment, ja que "era un dels requisits que es demanava", ha concretat Espona, que ha informat que els músics són professionals provinents de diferents orquestres i conservatoris de Catalunya. Alguns d'ells són membres de l'Orquestra Nacional, de l'OBC, de la Simfònica del Vallès o de l'Orquestra de Cambra de Terrassa.

Els intèrprets s'han trobat en l'esplanada davant el centre penitenciari una hora abans del concert -que començava a les 12.00 hores- i han realitzat aquesta obra "pràcticament sense haver assajat". "Amb tanta gent és difícil que es faci, a més amb la intensitat i les ganes que s'han posat per part de tots", ha destacat la portaveu.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas