5.050 hectàrees cremades, el balanç final de l'incendi de la Ribera d'Ebre 

Els Bombers de la Generalitat han donat per controlat l'incendi de la Ribera d'Ebre, que ha cremat prop de 5.050 hectàrees de vegetació des de dimecres passat, segons ha comunicat el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch. L'anàlisi des de l'aire del perímetre afectat ha revelat que hi ha parts no calcinades, ha explicat en una roda de premsa. "Hem parlat de 6.000 o 6.500 hectàrees, però ara podem confirmar que estem en unes 5.050. Hem salvat 15.000 hectàrees dels boscos catalans", i ha agraït el treball, talent i esforç de tots els equips d'emergència que han participat en l'extinció .



Buch ha afegit que, durant els treballs per apagar l'incendi de la Ribera d'Ebre, s'han produït 11 incendis més simultanis --a majoria agrícoles-, i que entre el 23 i el 30 de juny s'han declarat un total de 728 incendis a Catalunya: "Estem en un moment crític", ha subratllat.



Fins a la zona s'havien desplaçat aquest diumenge una cinquantena de dotacions de bombers que, al costat de 34 vehicles autobomba, dotacions del Grup d'Actuacions Forestals GRAF, vehicles de suport i comandament i 3 helicòpters han intensificat les tasques d'extinció.



De moment, Protecció Civil de la Generalitat manté en alerta el pla INFOCAT mentre durin les tasques d'extinció d'aquest foc, i també per l'elevat risc d'incendi forestal que hi ha a molts punts del territori. Aquest dilluns hi ha una vintena de dotacions treballen en les tasques d'extinció, segons han informat els Bombers.

Pel que fa a les persones desallotjades per l'incendi, un cop els bombers han donat el foc per controlat, s'ha autoritzat que puguin tornar a casa. Pel que fa a les restriccions d'accés als massissos, aquest diumenge s'ha reobert l'accés a les Gavarres i Cadiretes, però s'ha mantingut la prohibició a Montserrat, Montsec, Montsant i Ports de Tortosa.

