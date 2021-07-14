El 78% dels pacients ingressats a l'UCI per Covid no estan vacunats

El 77,6% de les persones ingressades a dia d'avui a les UCI per la Covid-19 no estan vacunades; el 14,6% havien rebut la primera dosi i el 7,8%, la pauta completa. Són dades que ha facilitat aquest dimecres la secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, que ha puntualitzat que el fet que no estiguin vacunats pot ser perquè encara no havien pogut fer-ho quan es van contagiar o bé per altres motius. Pel que fa als pacients a planta, el 71% no estan vacunats; el 13% tenen una dosi i el 16%, la pauta completa.

Entre els malalts crítics, deu tenen menys de 30 anys

Cabezas ha descrit la cinquena onada com la "tempesta perfecta", amb l'increment de la socialització i l'expansió de la variant delta, que representa el 84% dels casos a Catalunya. La directora del CatSalut, Gemma Craywinckel, ha indicat que alguns hospitals s'estan plantejant desprogramar activitat de cara a la setmana que ve i estan reobrint dispositius Covid-19, incloent annexos d'hospitals, mentre que la primària ha hagut de frenar la recuperació de la presencialitat i augmentar l'activitat.



D'altra banda, Salut també ha fet públic que entre els 219 hospitalitzats a les UCI, 10 mes que aquest dimarts, hi ha 10 persones menors de 30 anys. En concret, vuit tenen de 20 a 29 anys, un té entre 10 i 19 anys i un té menys de deu anys. A partir dels 30 anys, les xifres encara són més importants: 38 tenen de 30 a 39 anys, xifra que s'ha doblat des del 9 de juliol, 47 van dels 40 a als 49 anys, 28 tenen de 50 a 59 i 60 tenen de 60 a 69 anys. A partir dels 70 anys, les xifres disminueixen força, ja que només hi ha 25 malalts crítics majors d'aquesta edat: 22 de 70 a 79, tres de 80 a 89 i cap de més de 90.

