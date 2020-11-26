El 90% dels pacients de Covid-19 que perden totalment l'olfacte recuperen la funció abans de 60 dies, segons un estudi

El 90% dels pacients de Covid-19 amb anòsmia diagnosticada, és a dir, amb pèrdua total del sentit de l'olfacte, recuperen la funció abans de 60 dies. Així ho revela un estudi preliminar del Servei de Neurologia d'HM Hospitals liderat per la doctora Marta Ochoa. La investigació, que s'ha fet amb 61 pacients tractats a aquests hospitals, també ha conclòs que un 10% dels afectats no recuperen el sentit fins sis mesos després de la infecció. Segons l'estudi, el temps mitjà d'inici de l'anòsmia és d'entre 23 i 25 dies, encara que en el 23% dels pacients analitzats ha durat entre 30 i 60 dies.

En el cas del 10% que no recupera el sentit, se'ls redueix o s'altera la capacitat de percebre les olors sis mesos després. Els investigadors també remarquen que les dades d'aquest estudi preliminar volen demostrar que s'ha de considerar l'anosmia-hipogèusia com un marcador clínic de la infecció. Tal com defensen, el fet d'entendre'l així ajudarà a prevenir més contagis, especialment en els casos on no hi ha altra simptomatologia que la pèrdua d'olfacte.



Segons els investigadors, el tractament més recomanat per a aquests pacients en fases agudes és l'administració de corticoides tòpics nasals i, posteriorment, l'entrenament olfactori. La neuròloga Dra. Cristina Guijarro, qui ha recollit les dades l'estudi, reconeix "la majoria dels casos inicialment diagnosticats en la primera onada, eren companys sanitaris. "Ens consultaven, sense cap altre símptoma. D'aquesta manera van poder aïllar-se. Saber que va associat a un millor pronòstic de la simptomatologia respiratòria també tranquil·litza als pacients", apunta.

