El 99% dels infants amb Covid-19 són asimptomàtics o tenen una afectació lleu, segons un estudi

Més del 99% dels infants amb Covid-19 són asimptomàtics o presenten símptomes lleus de la malaltia, segons els resultats preliminars d'un estudi de l'Hospital Sant Joan de Déu. L'estudi Kids Corona ha fet el seguiment de 724 nenes i nens -amb una edat mitjana de cinc anys- que han conviscut amb almenys un progenitor positiu. El 17,5% d'aquests infants es va infectar de la Covid-19, xifra semblant a la dels adults contagiats per contacte a la llar amb un cas positiu (18,9%). Més de la meitat dels infants estudiats van ser asimptomàtics i la resta van presentar símptomes lleus.
Una de les principals incògnites encara és la capacitat transmissora del virus per part dels infants i l'hospital l'estudiarà als casals d'estius en un nou projecte.
Una altra línia d'investigació és en dones embarassades, una recerca que fa BCNatal - Àrea de la Dona i Neonatologia de Sant Joan de Déu- juntament amb l'Hospital Clínic i que compta també amb casos de Sant Pau. Fins ara els investigadors han pogut analitzar 874 dones embarassades. El 14% de les gestants han generat anticossos contra el virus i, per tant, s'havien contagiat. Les embarassades contagiades en el primer trimestre (54 dones) van tenir quadres més lleus, amb un 70% de dones asimptomàtiques i un 30% amb una afectació lleu. En canvi, en les embarassades infectades en el tercer trimestre (71 dones), va haver-hi menys casos asimptomàtics (52%); un 43,5% va tenir símptomes lleus i 4,5% va patir una pneumònia.
