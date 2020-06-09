Estàs llegint: El 99% dels infants amb Covid-19 són asimptomàtics o tenen una afectació lleu, segons un estudi

EMERGÈNCIA CORONAVIRUS

El 99% dels infants amb Covid-19 són asimptomàtics o tenen una afectació lleu, segons un estudi

El treball Kids Corona, que ha fet l'Hospital de Sant Joan de Déu, ha conclòs que els nens s'infecten com els adults, però gairebé no els afecta la malaltia. 

Dos nens amb el seu avi a Palamós. ACN / GERARD VILÀ
barcelona

acn

Més del 99% dels infants amb Covid-19 són asimptomàtics o presenten símptomes lleus de la malaltia, segons els resultats preliminars d'un estudi de l'Hospital Sant Joan de Déu. L'estudi Kids Corona ha fet el seguiment de 724 nenes i nens -amb una edat mitjana de cinc anys- que han conviscut amb almenys un progenitor positiu. El 17,5% d'aquests infants es va infectar de la Covid-19, xifra semblant a la dels adults contagiats per contacte a la llar amb un cas positiu (18,9%). Més de la meitat dels infants estudiats van ser asimptomàtics i la resta van presentar símptomes lleus.

Una de les principals incògnites encara és la capacitat transmissora del virus per part dels infants i l'hospital l'estudiarà als casals d'estius en un nou projecte.

Una altra línia d'investigació és en dones embarassades, una recerca que fa BCNatal - Àrea de la Dona i Neonatologia de Sant Joan de Déu- juntament amb l'Hospital Clínic i que compta també amb casos de Sant Pau. Fins ara els investigadors han pogut analitzar 874 dones embarassades. El 14% de les gestants han generat anticossos contra el virus i, per tant, s'havien contagiat. Les embarassades contagiades en el primer trimestre (54 dones) van tenir quadres més lleus, amb un 70% de dones asimptomàtiques i un 30% amb una afectació lleu. En canvi, en les embarassades infectades en el tercer trimestre (71 dones), va haver-hi menys casos asimptomàtics (52%); un 43,5% va tenir símptomes lleus i 4,5% va patir una pneumònia.

