 El 99% de les meses electorals tenen els "membres suficients" per constituir-se, segons el Govern

El director general de Participació i Processos Electorals, Ismael Peña-López, assegura que el 99% de les meses electorals del 14-F té els "membres suficients" per constituir-se. Ho ha explicat en una piulada al seu compte de Twitter després que diumenge admetés que es podria decidir el mateix dia de les eleccions no fer públic l'escrutini en funció del percentatge de meses que no s'hagin pogut constituir. Un dia després, Peña-Lopez esvaeix dubtes i assegura que amb les xifres actuals ja es podrien fer les eleccions "sense problemes".

Segons les dades difoses per Peña-López, un 1,16% de les meses no tenen encara el mínim de tres membres per constituir-se, però ho atribueix a una "falta de dades". Afirma que si es treuen les meses de les què no es tenen dades, només una té dos membres. La resta, en tenen tres o més i, per tant, es poden constituir.

El director general de Participació i Processos Electorals ha explicat que el 0,39% té els membres justos, l'1,08% té almenys un recanvi i que un 65,78% ja té tots els nou membres. I conclou que, amb les dades actuals, ja està garantida la constitució del 98,99% de les meses de les eleccions del 14 de febrer.