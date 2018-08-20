Público
Abatut un home que ha entrat a la comissaria de Mossos de Cornellà cridant "Al·là és gran"

L'individu és veí de la localitat i ha accedit a l'edifici armat amb un ganivet. La policia catalana ha informat dels fets per xarxes socials i compareixeran a les 12.00 h per donar més informació.

Comisaria de los Mossos d'Esquadra en Cornellá de Llobregat, Barcelona. / Google Maps

Un home armat amb un ganivet ha entrat a la comissaria de Mossos d'Esquadra de Cornellà de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat) cridant "Al·là és gran" (Allahu Akbar). Els fets han esdevingut a les 5:52 h del matí, segons informa EFE. Fonts policials informen que l'agent de la comissaria ha "abatut" a l'individu amb un tret, tot i que no confirmen que l'atacant hagi resultat mort o ferit. Les mateixes fonts asseguren que, en aquests moments, un forense es troba a la comissaria i que la policia està efectuant un escorcoll a casa de l'atacant, que es troba a només tres carrers de la comissaria de Mossos.


En aquest moment, els màxims dirigents de la policia catalana s'han desplaçat cap a la localitat del Baix Llobregat per avaluar la siutació. Es tractaria d'un individu veí de Cornella d'uns 30 anys i originari d'Argèlia. Mossos d'Esquadra han fet públic els fets a través de les seves xarxes socials i a les 12.00 h del matí compareixeran en roda de premsa per donar més detalls sobre el succés.

