L'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) ha reaccionat amb evident preocupació davant el que s'ha pogut conèixer fins el moment sobre l'acord entre Esquerra Republicana (ERC) i el Partit Socialista (PSOE). "Tenim l'obligació d'advertir sobre riscos enormes" ha declarat en roda de premsa la presidenta d'aquesta entitat cívica independentista, Elisenda Paluzie.



En primer lloc ha criticat el tractament que s'ha donat a la taula de negociació prevista en l'acord. "El mitjà s'ha convertit en l'objectiu" ha dit per denunciar l'absència de referències a reivindicacions bàsiques del moviment independentista com són el dret a l'autodeterminació, el final de la repressió i la llibertat dels presos polítics.

En segon lloc, Paluzie ha afirmat que el missatge que s'intenta transmetre amb aquest acord és el de l'existència d'un conflicte intern espanyol en vies de resolució, en el qual el dret a l'autodeterminació queda "fora de l'equació". "Estem en un moment de feblesa de l'Estat a l'àmbit internacional", ha dit, per pronunciar-se a continuació en favor de no deixar d'exercir pressió. Ara "és el moment d'apretar", ha assegurat.

I en tercer lloc, l'ANC ha sortit al pas de l'existència del que consideren "interpretacions restrictives del sufragi passiu", en la mesura en la qual s'accepti que òrgans administratius o judicials puguin determinar qui pot ser elegit diputat i qui no. El vicepresident de l'entitat, Pep Cruanyes, ha cridat l'atenció sobre el fet que el Tribunal Suprem es reservi la capacitat "d'estudiar" fins a quin punt s'ha de respectar la immunitat parlamentària d'Oriol Junqueras. El Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE) ha estat prou clar, ha dit. O sobre la possibilitat que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) pugui decidir sobre qui pot ser diputat. "Només faltaria", ha exclamat.

Elisenda Paluzie ha volgut deixar clar, no obstant això, el respecte de l'ANC per les decisions sobiranes d'un partit polític com és ERC, tot i que també ha considerat necessari demanar reflexió a les seves bases.



Ha valorat com a "valentes" les posicions adoptades per Esquerra en moments clau, des de l'abstenció en el referèndum constitucional de l'any 1978 fins la defensa de la crida a les urnes de l'1 d'octubre del 2017, i ha anunciat que l'ANC convocarà mobilitzacions si es confirma que la JEC no avala la sentència del TJUE o la inhabilitació del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.​