Ada Colau: "Barcelona és una ciutat de pau que no oblidarà a les víctimes del 17A"

L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha afirmat avui que els terroristes del 17A van aconseguir fer mal però no van aconseguir "contagiar el seu odi" i ha animat als ciutadans a demostrar "una vegada més" que la capital catalana és una "ciutat de pau" que "no oblidarà mai a les víctimes".



En una declaració institucional el dia abans del primer aniversari dels atemptats del 17A a Barcelona i Cambrils, en els quals van morir 16 persones i més d'un centenar van resultar ferides, Colau no ha pogut evitar plorar en recordar un a un el nom dels morts: "Els barcelonins sempre us tindrem en el nostre cor i en la nostra memòria".



"No oblidem ni oblidarem mai a les víctimes", ha ressaltat l'alcaldessa, que ha animat als ciutadans a demostrar demà, "una vegada més", que Barcelona és una "ciutat oberta i solidària, orgullosa de la seva diversitat i contrària a la guerra i a la violència. Una ciutat de pau que amb tendresa i respecte no oblidarà mai els noms de les víctimes".