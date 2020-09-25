Ada Colau demana a Sánchez allargar sis mesos la moratòria antidesnonaments que acaba el 2 d'octubre

L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha demanat aquest divendres per carta al president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, que "allargui i ampliï" com a mínim sis mesos més la moratòria antidesnonaments de lloguer de famílies en extrema situació de vulnerabilitat que finalitza el 2 d'octubre. En la missiva, que ha fet pública en un missatge a Twitter, Colau ha apuntat que els jutjats assenyalen desnonaments impulsats abans de la pandèmia, per la qual cosa han quedat fora de la moratòria les persones vulnerables.

Ha admès que la setmana passada estaven previstos més de 80 desnonaments a la ciutat: "Afortunadament vam poder evitar el 90% gràcies a l'esforç de mediació", i ha demanat que la moratòria s'ampliï a totes les famílies en situació de vulnerabilitat.

També ha instat "a promoure els canvis legislatius necessaris per establir l'obligatorietat de la mediació en tots els processos de desnonaments de famílies en situació de vulnerabilitat", per al que ha ofert l'experiència i col·laboració de l'Ajuntament.



Colau ha afegit que el consistori continua treballant des de la unitat antidesnonaments per tractar d'arribar a acords amb la propietat i acompanyar en tot moment a les persones afectades, i ha dit que des de 2015 han portat la mediació de més de 10.000 processos.