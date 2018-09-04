Agbar torna a Catalunya 11 mesos després

El consell d'administració de la Societat General Aigües de Barcelona -més coneguda com a Agbar-, ha aprovat aquest dimarts traslladar de nou la seva seu social a Catalunya, segons ha informat la companyia que dirigeix Àngel Simon en un comunicat. Aquesta decisió suposa revertir la que va prendre ara fa gairebé 11 mesos, el 7 d'octubre de l'any passat, quan va aprovar traslladar el domicili social a Madrid.



La decisió de l'octubre del 2017 es va prendre pocs dies després del referèndum de l'1-O, i en plena onada d'anuncis anàlegs de grans empreses catalanes. Un dia abans, per exemple, van ser CaixaBank i Gas Natural qui va anunciar que traslladava el domicili social fora de Catalunya. També van marxar de Catalunya companyies com Banc Sabadell o el Grup Planeta, entre d'altres.



Les empreses van justificar aleshores aquests trasllats per la incertesa que els produïa el procés independentista, i van ser encoratjades pel govern del PP, que va aprovar via decret llei que els canvis de domicili social els puguessin decidir els consells d'administració, sense ratificació de la junta d'accionistes.

Agbar també va argumentar ara fa 11 mesos que el trasllat tenia com a objectiu "preservar la seguretat jurídica dels inversionistes i la protecció dels interessos dels seus treballadors, clients i proveïdors". La filial del grup francès Suez també va anunciar aleshores -com altres grans empreses catalanes- que el trasllat podria ser "temporal", i la junta d'accionistes ha decidit revertir-lo per "l'estabilitat econòmica" del moment actual.