L'Agència de Salut Pública de Catalunya té constància de quatre nous casos sospitosos de listeriosis relacionats amb el brot d'Andalusia, i està a l'espera de les analítiques per verificar si es tracta de casos confirmats. Un s'ha identificat a la comarca del Barcelonès, un altre al Vallès Occidental, un al Gironès i l'altre a la Garrotxa, segons ha explicat aquest dimecres la Conselleria de Salut de la Generalitat a través de les xarxes socials.
"En tots els casos s'ha consumit carn entatxonada d'Andalusia, que ha generat quadros amb símptomes lleus, com diarrea amb o sense febre", ha detallat.
#SalutPúblicaCat té constància de 4 nous casos sospitosos de #listèria, que estarien relacionats amb el brot d’Andalusia: 1 al Barcelonès, 1 al Gironès, 1 a la Garrotxa i 1 al VallèsOccid. S’està a l’espera de les analítiques per verificar si es tracta de casos confirmats o no— Salut (@salutcat) August 28, 2019
Anteriorment, des de l'inici del brot, la Generalitat havia detectat uns altres cinc casos probables de listeriosis relacionada amb el brot, tot i que el Ministeri de Sanitat ha considerat que són negatius i els ha descartat.
El secretari de Salut Pública, Joan guix, ja va advertir dimarts que podien aparèixer més casos a causa del llarg procés d'incubació de la listèria, i va afegir que no és una patologia estranya, remarcant que el 2018 va haver-hi 85 casos a Catalunya, sense tenir res a veure amb cap brot.
