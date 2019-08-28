Público
BROT DE LISTERIOSIS L'Agència de Salut Pública estudia nous casos sospitosos de listeriosis a Catalunya

Un s'ha identificat a la comarca del Barcelonès, un altre al Vallès Occidental, un al Gironès i l'altre a la Garrotxa

Un usuario navega, este jueves, por la página web de Magrudis, que comercializa la carne mechada "La Mechá" causante de un brote de listeriosis. A pesar de que la Junta ha ordenado la paralización de la actividad y la retirada de todos sus artículos elaborados, la empresa sevillana mantiene en su versión online todos sus productos cárnicos. EFE/José Manuel Vidal

L'Agència de Salut Pública de Catalunya té constància de quatre nous casos sospitosos de listeriosis relacionats amb el brot d'Andalusia, i està a l'espera de les analítiques per verificar si es tracta de casos confirmats. Un s'ha identificat a la comarca del Barcelonès, un altre al Vallès Occidental, un al Gironès i l'altre a la Garrotxa, segons ha explicat aquest dimecres la Conselleria de Salut de la Generalitat a través de les xarxes socials.

"En tots els casos s'ha consumit carn entatxonada d'Andalusia, que ha generat quadros amb símptomes lleus, com diarrea amb o sense febre", ha detallat. 

Anteriorment, des de l'inici del brot, la Generalitat havia detectat uns altres cinc casos probables de listeriosis relacionada amb el brot, tot i que el Ministeri de Sanitat ha considerat que són negatius i els ha descartat.

El secretari de Salut Pública, Joan guix, ja va advertir dimarts que podien aparèixer més casos a causa del llarg procés d'incubació de la listèria, i va afegir que no és una patologia estranya, remarcant que el 2018 va haver-hi 85 casos a Catalunya, sense tenir res a veure amb cap brot.

