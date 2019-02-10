Aina Moll, primera directora general de Política Lingüística, mor als 88 anys

Aina Moll va ser "la gran arquitecta de la llengua catalana". Els catalans són una mica més orfes després de la seva mort, ha declarat la consellera de Cultura Laura Borràs.
La primera directora general de Política Lingüística de la Generalitat, ha mort a Palma aquest dissabte a la nit a l'edat de 88 anys.
"Realment és una persona que representa la vertebració de la llengua", ha explicat Borràs, que ha destacat d'aquesta manera la desaparició d'una personalitat clau en l'estudi i l'ensenyament de la llengua, amb una àmplia trajectòria dedicada a la contribució de la normalització lingüística.
Professors, dirigents d'entitats culturals i polítics han destacat com la consellera el treball de la filòloga en defensa de la llengua catalana, del seu reconeixement social i de la immersió lingüística en l'ensenyament.
Aina Moll va nèixer a Ciutadella el 1930. Es va llicenciar en Filologia Romànica a la Universitat de Barcelona i va ampliar els estudis a París, Estrasburg i Zuric.
El 1961 va començar a exercir com a catedràtica de Francès a l'Institut Joan Alcover, de Palma, i ho va continuar fent durant prop de 35 anys, però també exercia com a professora de llengua catalana, en petits grups i de manera extraoficial durant el franquisme i obertament després de la mort del dictador.
Aina Moll va recollir el llegat del seu pare, el filòleg menorquí Francesc de Borja Moll, que va ser el principal col·laborador d'Antoni Maria Alcover, amb qui va treballar en l'elaboració i edició del Diccionari Català-Valencià-Balear.
