Novetats en les negociacions per formar govern a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona. ERC ha decidit aturar els contactes amb els Comuns mentre aquests segueixin negociant en paral·lel amb el PSC i "flirtejant" amb la possibilitat d'acceptar els vots de Manuel Valls per investir Ada Colau com a alcaldessa. Així ho ha anunciat aquest dimecres al matí l'alcaldable republicà, Ernest Maragall, en un contacte informatiu. "L'estratègia paral·lela és incompatible", ha assegurat. Directament, Maragall vol que Barcelona en Comú "triï" quin acord vol i si realment vol pactar amb Esquerra li demana que públicament digui que no vol una entesa amb els socialistes ni acceptar el suport de Valls.



La formació independentista considera que els Comuns no són prou explícits a l'hora de rebutjar els vots de l'exprimer ministre francès -que encapçala una candidatura aliada amb Cs- en una possible sessió d'investidura. Maragall ha insistit que la seva proposta és un govern bipartit entre ERC i Barcelona en Comú, en què, com ja va avançar la formació ahir, les àrees es reparteixin equitativament. Això sí, amb Maragall com a alcalde i amb la creació d'una figura "d'alt nivell de representació" per a Colau, una novetat d'aquest dimecres.

L'alcaldable d'Esquerra ha avisat que no es vol convertir en una "figura decorativa" d'una estratègia dels Comuns per fer Colau alcaldessa amb l'excusa d'un acord "impossible". "Cal un clima de lleialtat i de confiança. Jo hi estic disposat i no serà per manca d'esforç i de voluntat", ha afegit. En aquest sentit, ha remarcat que estaria disposat a reunir-se amb Colau aquest mateix dimecres.