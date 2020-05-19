L’Ajuntament de Barcelona rectifica i no permetrà prendre el sol a les platges

L'Ajuntament de Barcelona seguirà restringint la platja per a qui vulgui prendre el sol. El tinent de Seguretat i Prevenció, Albert Batlle, havia anunciat aquest matí que s'hi podria accedir per prendre el sol si no es produïa un incompliment flagrant de les mesures sanitàries, com les distàncies de seguretat, però ara l'Ajuntament ho nega.



Les platges sí que estaran obertes a partir de demà per passejar i fer esport segons les franges horàries establertes per edats. Els esportistes poden anar-hi des de tots els punts de la ciutat, però els passejants tenen el radi d'un quilòmetre, tal com ha recordat Batlle. El tinent d'alcaldia de Seguretat, Albert Batlle, ha fet una apel·lació a la responsabilitat perquè la ciutadania compleixi les mesures establertes, amb una hora com a màxim d'activitat i un acompanyant per nen.

Batlle ha indicat que es podrà fer un "ús recreatiu" de les platges mentre es mantinguin les distàncies de seguretat, però aquest finalment no inclou prendre el sol. Així, la franja de 6 a 10 serà per fer esport o caminar; de 10 a 12 i de 19 a 20 podran passejar les persones grans i vulnerables; de 12 a 19 ho faran els nens acompanyats d'un adult, i de 20 a 23 es reservarà per a esportistes federats. No es pot anar a la platja en vehicle privat, només a peu o en bicicleta. Els espigons seguiran tancats per passejar o per pescar. També s'obren a partir de dimecres els parcs.

