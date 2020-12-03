Alerta Solidària presentarà una querella contra els Mossos que van reduir una noia a Sabadell amb una taser

Alerta Solidària ha anunciat aquest dijous que en els propers dies presentaran una querella contra els agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra que el passat 25 de novembre van reduir una noia a Sabadell fent ús d'una pistola taser. Eva Pous, advocada de l'organització antirepressiva, ha explicat que estan valorant amb la l'afectada la seqüència dels fets, però ha avançat que com a mínim la presentaran per tracte denigrant i vexacions i que, un cop parlin amb els testimonis, no descarten afegir nous delictes. Pous ha lamentat que "tot i que les imatges parlen per sí soles" no només no s'hagin depurat responsabilitat sinó que el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Sàmper, les hagi defensat. "Creiem que va ser una actuació totalment desproporcionada", ha afegit.

En roda de premsa a la plaça Sant Roc, just davant de l'Ajuntament de Sabadell, l'advocada d'Alerta Solidària ha recordat que l'ús de la pistola taser ha de ser sempre l'últim recurs, i que en el cas de la noia de Sabadell va quedar clar que no era així perquè tres agents, seguint els protocols establerts en aquests casos, tenien alternatives per reduir-la sense aplicar-li tres descàrregues.

Pous ha afegit que encara no han determinat les lesions que va patir la noia. Sí que ha apuntat que els tres trets els va rebre a l'estern, al braç i l'avantbraç. "El pitjor és que li ha quedat el temor de que qui té l'administració exclusiva de l'ús de la força l'utilitza en contra teva", ha reblat.



Tot i que encara no ho estan valorant, l'advocada ha avançat que la querella anirà segur contra l'agent que va disparar i que hauran de valorar el paper que van jugar els altres dos agents en funció de les imatges i dels testimonis disponibles.