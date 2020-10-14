Alguns centenars de persones es concentren a Urquinaona en el primer aniversari de la sentència de l'1-O

En una protesta descafeïnada per la pandèmia, unes 400 persones, segons l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, s'han concentrat aquest vespre a la plaça Urquinaona quan fa un any de la sentència del Tribunal Suprem contra els líders independentistes que van impulsar l'1-O. La marxa, convocada pels CDR, ha baixat per Via Laietana corejant consignes com ara "1 d'octubre, ni oblit ni perdó". Encapçalava la manifestació una pancarta amb la inscripció "La independència es guanya al carrer". Avui fa un any la mobilització estava a l'aeroport de Barcelona, en la primera acció impulsada per Tsunami Democràtic, però la plaça Urquinaona va ser un dels punts neuràlgics de les protestes que va desencadenar durant dies la sentència del Suprem.

Durant la protesta, alguns dels participants han arrencat banderes espanyoles que havien deixat els manifestants del 12-O i n'han cremat alguna. Entre els manifestants s'ha pogut veure alguna cara destacada del moviment sobiranista com la de Roger Español, que l'1 d'octubre del 2017 va perdre un ull per l'impacte d'una bala de goma disparada per la Policia Nacional en el marc del referèndum d'autodeterminació.