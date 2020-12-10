Almenys 400 persones viurien en assentaments com naus industrials, locals i solars abandonats a Barcelona

BARCELONA
L'Ajuntament de Barcelona fa seguiment d'una setantena d'assentaments on hi viurien fins a 400 persones, segons ha explicat el tinent d'alcaldia de Prevenció i Seguretat, Albert Batlle. Tot i les xifres, ha assegurat que no tenen constància que cap d'ells "tingui les característiques tan nombroses del de Badalona", en referència a la nau incendiada la passada nit. Aquests 70 assentaments són de "característiques diverses" i poden estar en naus industrials o locals abandonats o bé en solars. Batlle ha explicat que "ordinàriament" es fa seguiment d'aquests punts per "atendre les necessitats" de les persones que hi viuen. El tinent d'alcaldia ha assegurat que la xifra de 400 persones és "similar" a la d'altres anys.
Sobre l'incendi a Badalona, que ja ha causat tres víctimes mortals, Batlle ha expressat el condol de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona i ha manifestat la seva solidaritat amb el consistori veí. Els serveis assistencials i d'emergències s'han posat a disposició de l'Ajuntament de Badalona i de la Generalitat, que s'ha concretat en l'enviament de cinc vehicles dels Bombers i un nombre "important" d'efectius humans. El consistori barceloní també ha posat a disposició el Centre d'Urgències i Emergències Socials de Barcelona (CUESB), per acollir aquelles persones que vivien a la nau i que s'han quedat sense domicili.
