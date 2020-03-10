Almenys un mort en l'explosió d'una indústria química a la Verneda

barcelonaActualizado:
Almenys una persona ha mort i dotze persones han resultat ferides aquesta tarda en una explosió en la indústria Proquibasa de productes químics al polígon Montsolís del barri de la Verneda, a Barcelona. L'edifici està situat al número 50 de la Via Trajana, al districte de Sant Martí. Hi ha onze dotacions dels Bombers de Barcelona que treballen en les tasques d'extinció i vuit unitats del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) atenent els ferits.
Protecció Civil ha situat en estat d'emergència el pla PLASEQCAT i està en contacte amb els Bombers de Barcelona i amb l'empresa per confirmar el tipus de productes afectats en l'explosió.
Diversos usuaris han compartit per les xarxes socials fotografies de les destrosses de l'explosió. El carrer ha quedat ple de trossos de roques i pedres, blocs de formigó i filferro.
El Govern aprova un pla d'emergència
El Govern ha aprovat avui durant el Consell Executiu un nou pla d'emergència exterior del sector químic de Tarragona, el Plaseqta 2020, que preveu la resposta a una emergència química originada en qualsevol establiment industrial que manipuli substàncies perilloses a les comarques tarragonines.
