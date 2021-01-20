Almenys dos morts en l'explosió que ha destruït un edifici al centre de Madrid

Una forta explosió en ple centre de Madrid, al carrer Toledo, ha provocat almenys dos morts. La detonació ha estat minuts abans de les tres de la tarda, segons ha informat Europa Press a partir de testimonis presencials. L'edifici, al costat d'una residència de gent gran, una església i una escola, ha quedat pràcticament del tot destruït, i ha caigut runa tant al carrer com al pati de l'escola.



Segons el servei d'emergències de Madrid hi ha sis ferits lleus, un ferit greu amb cremades i una fractura, traslladat a l'Hospital de la Pau, i un altre menys greu.



L'edifici, del que estan afectats com a mínim quatre plantes, és el centre parroquial de l'església de la Verge de la Paloma, que queda darrere. Segons la web de la parròquia, inclou despatxos, un centre d'acollida de Càritas, vuit centres de reunions i tres habitatges per sacerdots.



A conseqüència de l'explosió hi ha un edifici que està cremant, nombrosos vehicles afectats i la Policia Nacional i municipal han evacuat els usuaris de la residència. La detonació s'ha pogut sentir a diversos quilòmetres a la rodona.



Nou dotacions dels Bombers de Madrid i onze unitats del Samur s'han desplaçat a la zona.

