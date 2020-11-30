Andorra demana integrar-se temporalment a l'Alt Urgell per evitar el confinament

El tancament perimetral de Catalunya i França ha deixat Andorra aïllada, amb les úniques entrades i sortides de les persones que hi desenvolupen la seva activitat laboral. El país, però, viu fonamentalment del turisme i de les compres que realitzen els visitants -que suposen al voltant de dues terceres parts dels ingressos dels comerços locals-, de manera que la situació actual hi té un enorme impacte econòmic. Aquest context és el que explica la peculiar petició que el Govern andorrà ha fet al català per tal que el territori s'integri temporalment a la comarca de l'Alt Urgell, de manera que els catalans puguin anar-hi entre setmana i, com a mínim, els veïns de l'Alt Urgell s'hi puguin desplaçar a partir del proper dilluns, 7 de desembre, quan el confinament passi de ser municipal a comarcal.



En paraules del cap de govern andorrà, Xavier Espot, "del que es tracta és que se'ns pugui integrar en algun àmbit d'actuació geogràfica de Catalunya, ja sigui el comarcal o el de la regió sanitària". Amb aquest objectiu, el passat dijous van reunir-se a Barcelona els ministres de Salut i Interior andorrans, Joan Martínez Benazet i Josep Maria Rossell, respectivament, amb els consellers de la Generalitat homòlegs, Alba Vergés i Miquel Sàmper.



La Generalitat ha transmès que intentarà donar una "resposta ràpida" a la proposta. La decisió, però, la prendrà el Procicat. L'objectiu de l'executiu andorrà és que aquesta integració temporal sigui efectiva ja a partir de la setmana vinent. Fins ara, a Andorra hi ha hagut 6.670 casos de Covid i 76 morts per la pandèmia.

