Àngel Ros, nou ambaixador d'Espanya a Andorra

L'alcalde de Lleida, Àngel Ros, deixarà de ser el paer per ocupar el càrrec d'ambaixador d'Espanya a Andorra. Aquest mateix dimecres, el govern andorrà permetrà el nomenament de Ros, que deixa l'alcaldia després de 14 anys de la seva posició com a paer en cap. Aquest divendres, el Consell de Ministres el nomenarà oficialment, l'últim abans que el govern central tanqui per vacances.



El podrien succeir els segon tinent alcalde i regidor de Promoció i Gestió de l'Hàbitat Urbà, Fèlix Larrosa. També sona el noom de la tinent d'alcalde Montse Mínguez.



El nomenament de Ros arriba després que el president Pedro Sánchez retirés l'opció de nomenar a José Maria Rodríguez Coso com a ambaixador a Andorra, designat pel govern de Mariano Rajoy. Fins ara, aquest càrrec l'ha ocupat Manuel Montobbio de Balanzó, nomenat el juliol de 2014, que ara serà l'ambaixador d'Espanya al Consell d'Europa d'Estrasburg.



