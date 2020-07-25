Estàs llegint: Anglaterra i Escòcia reimposaran la quarantena obligatòria als viatgers provinents de l'Estat espanyol

Anglaterra i Escòcia reimposaran la quarantena obligatòria als viatgers provinents de l'Estat espanyol

La primera ministra escocesa ja ha anunciat la mesura i els mitjans britànics asseguren que Anglaterra ho farà en breu. Han pres aquesta decisió per l'augment significatiu de contagis registrat a l'estat aquest dissabte. D'altra banda, Bèlgica ha prohibit als seus ciutadans visitar Lleida i Osca.

El primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson. /Europa press
El primer ministre de Regne Unit, Boris Johnson/Europa press

barcelona

públic

Els viatgers que arribin a territori de Regne Unit procedents de l'Estat espanyol hauran de sotmetre's a una quarantena de catorze dies a partir d'aquest diumenge, segons ha informat la cadena de radiotelevisió pública britànica BBC.

La quarantena entrarà en vigor en les primeres hores del diumenge. El Govern que lidera el primer ministre britànic, Boris Johnson, l'anunciarà en les pròximes hores aquest dissabte. Ha pres aquesta decisió per l'augment significatiu de contagis registrat a l'Estat espanyol.

Així mateix, Escòcia reimposarà la quarantena obligatòria de 14 dies per a tots els viatgers que provinguin d'Espanya. Així ho ha anunciat la seva primera ministra, Nicola Sturgeon, que a través de Twtter ha explicat que s'ha pres la decisió després d'haver analitzat les darreres dades d'evolució de l'epidèmia d'aquest dissabte. 

D'altra banda, Bèlgica ha prohibit  als seus ciutadans visitar Lleida i Osca, segons ha informat el ministeri d'Exteriors del país. A més, qualsevol persona provinent de Lleida s'ha de fer obligatòriament un test PCR i ha de complir amb una quarantena de 14 dies a l'arribar a Bèlgica. El test i la quarantena es recomanen, tot i que no s'exigeixen, en cas de tornar d'altres zones de Catalunya. A Catalunya s'han notificat 1.493 nous contagis i tres morts en les darreres 24 hores, amb un total de 89.727 positius acumulats des de l'inici de la pandèmia.

