Anticapitalistes demana el vot per la CUP el 14-F

La formació Anticapitalistes ha demanat aquest divendres en un comunicat el vot per a la CUP a les eleccions al Parlament del dia 14. El grup, que va formar part dels comuns fins al novembre del 2019, recorda que en aquests comicis no participa en cap candidatura, tot i que convida a votar en contra "l'extrema dreta i el neoliberalisme".



L'organització va prendre la decisió de no participar de la candidatura de la CUP i Guanyem el passat desembre. Tot i això, considera que la candidatura encapçalada per Dolors Sabater és "l'única amb un programa rupturista per fer front a la crisi social, econòmica i sanitària, així com una proposta sobiranista de confrontació amb l'Estat clara amb l'aposta per un referèndum d'autodeterminació".



Anticapitalistes també ha volgut denunciar que les eleccions se celebrin "enmig de la tercera onada de la pandèmia", tot i que segueix convidant a la població a "revertir les polítiques neoliberals i continuistes del Govern de JxCat i ERC".

