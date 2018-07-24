Un any de presó per colpejar el cotxe de Cristòbal Montoro

Els nou joves de Vilanova i la Geltrú (Garraf) acusats dels delictes de desordres públics, danys i atemptats a agents de l'autoritat surten del procés judicial amb sentències molt per sota del que demanava la Fiscalia. Un d'ells ha estat condemnat a un any de presó per colpejar el cotxe on circulava el que alhesores era ministre d'Hisenda, Cristóbal Montoro. Un altre, ha estat sentenciat a sis mesos de presó per agredir a un agent de policia. Els set restants han quedat absolts.



Per contra, la fiscalia havia demanat penes d'entre quatre i sis anys per tots nou però, al contrari de la dinàmica judicial dels últims processos vinculats a l'actualitat política, les penes finals han quedat lluny d'aquesta demanda. Els fets van passar l'any 2014, quan Montoro i l'exlíder del Partit Popular de Catalunya, van visitar la capital del Garraf per assistir a un acte del partit. La defensa dels joves vilanovins han denunciat en els informes finals que no s'han pogut demostrar els fets i han titllat de "judici polític" al procés.