El president del govern espanyol en funcions, Pedro Sánchez, ha afirmat que aplicaria els articles de la Constitució "que siguin necessaris" davant de "qualsevol intent" de la Generalitat de "violentar l'Estatut d'autonomia o la Constitució", en una clara referència a l'article 155. L'advertència l'ha fet en la sessió de control al Congrés després que el diputat d'ERC, Gabriel Rufian, critiqués la nova convocatòria d'eleccions i lamentés que el PSOE torni a ser "el partit del 155".
Gabriel Rufian sobre Pedro Sánchez: "Si diu la veritat, és un incompetent; si menteix, un negligent, un irresponsable".
Rufian ha criticat que el projecte socialista es basi a demostrar "qui té la bandera més gran" en competició amb el PP i Ciutadans. El republicà també li ha retret la incapacitat per formar un govern i ha expressat els seus dubtes sobre que el socialista hagi intentat un acord "per tots els mitjans":
En la seva resposta, Sánchez ha qüestionat que ERC sigui d'esquerres, ja que no entén que "defensi la independència d'un territori ric entre altres qüestions perquè diu que paga molt als territoris més pobres d'Espanya".
El també líder del PSOE ha afirmat que el projecte que té el seu partit per a Catalunya és "el mateix que per a la resta de les Comunitats Autònomes" i que es basa en la "recuperació de la justícia social" i la lluita contra la desigualtat, la lluita contra la corrupció, l'abandonament de la "crispació" com a forma de fer política, entre d'altres.
