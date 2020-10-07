Aragonès anuncia una nova ampliació dels pressupostos amb 200 milions per a Salut i 20 milions per a universitats

El vicepresident en funcions de president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciat aquest dimecres que el Govern farà una segona ampliació dels pressupostos catalans, que inclourà un increment de 200 milions d'euros per a salut i 20 milions per a universitats, que se sumen als sis milions en cultura ja anunciats. L 'ampliació s'aprovarà en el consell executiu de dimarts vinent. Aragonès ho ha avançat en la primera sessió de control al Parlament sense Quim Torra.



Ha garantit que, tot i que l'executiu està en funcions després de la inhabilitació de Quim Torra, se seguirà treballant. "Les funcions estan limitades per llei, però les urgents i les que fan prevaldre l'interès general, les prendrem i les continuarem fent", ha asseverat, que ha insistit que "no hi haurà president fins que la ciutadania l'esculli" a les eleccions. De fet, totes les preguntes dels grups al president han anat dirigides a Aragonès, com a vicepresident amb funcions de president.



Aragonès ha puntualitzat aquesta ampliació se suma a la que ja va fer l'Executiu català al juliol, que va ampliar en 1.230 milions d'euros els comptes catalans, i ha sostingut que se centren en aquests sectors perquè estan "patint i molt els efectes de la pandèmia".

