La reunió entre el vicepresident Pere Aragonès i el president Quim Torra d'aquest dijous per parlar sobre els acords d'investidura de Pedro Sánchez ha refermat les desavinences entre tots dos membres del Govern Segons informacions de l'agència Europa Press, Torra ha traslladat a Aragonès que el pacte per establir una mesa de negociacions entre governs espanyol i català "no té el vistiplau del Govern ni l'assumeix com a tal". Tot i això, Aragonès ha convidat al president a defensar l'autodeterminació en aquesta taula.



Torra ha demanat explicacions a Aragonès sobre els pactes entre les dues formacions i ha defensat que "no es pot negociar res amb el Govern espanyol al marge dels acords del Govern". El president ha destacat que es tracta "d'un acord entre partits" i ha rebutjat la proposta d'ERC de sotmetre a consulta popular les decisions d'aquesta mesa de diàleg entre governs, ja que Torra només aposta per una votació "clara" sobre la independència. Durant els darrers dies, JxCat ja havia mostrat el seu rebuig a les propostes pactades d'ERC i el PSOE.

La reunió, que ha durat tres quarts d'hora, s'ha celebrat després que dimarts passat Torra i Aragonès es truquessin per parlar sobre els darrers pactes amb els socialistes, que es comprometien a reunir-se periòdicament amb el Govern català per parlar sobre el conflicte territorial i a sotmetre a votació popular el resultat d'aquest diàleg.



Aquesta tarda, es reunirà el Consell Nacional d'Esquerra Republicana per avalar l'acord d'investidura. Dilluns passat, però, l'executiva del partit ja s'hi va posicionar a favor. A més, aquest mateix dijous la presidenta del Congrés, Meritxell Batet, hauria de convocar el debat d'investidura per dissabte, diumenge i dimarts vinent.