Aragonès i Borràs planten Pedro Sánchez en l'acte de dilluns al Liceu

barcelona
El president del Govern, Pere Aragonès, i la presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs, han declinat assistir a l'acte que el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, protagonitzarà dilluns al Gran Teatre del Liceu, a Barcelona. Es titula Reencuentro: un proyecto de futuro para toda España, i s'espera que el cap de l'executiu hi defensi els indults i doni detalls sobre la seva agenda per a Catalunya. En una carta feta pública, Borràs retreu a Sánchez que l'Estat mantingui la via repressiva contra l'independentisme.
Aragonès ha decidit mantenir l'agenda institucional, i dilluns té planificada una visita a les Terres de l'Ebre. Per ara no ha transcendit si hi haurà representació del Govern a l'acte de Sánchez davant unes 300 persones de la societat civil. També ha declinat assistir-hi el vicepresident del Govern, Jordi Puigneró.
Aragonès mantindrà la seva agenda i visitarà dilluns les Terres de l'Ebre
Aragonès ha rebut aquesta tarda la invitació i fonts de Presidència han indicat que seria bo saber prèviament què dirà Sánchez a la conferència, de tal manera que, subratllen, poguessin determinar si a banda de l'acte de propaganda hi ha algun tret destacable. En aquest sentit, consideren que si el mandatari espanyol té alguna proposta concreta per abordar el conflicte entre Catalunya i l'Estat seria lògic que la compartís amb l'executiu català abans de fer-la pública.
