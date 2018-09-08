Público
Público

Aragonès preveu arribar a la independència "amb una taula de negociació"

El vicepresident de la Generalitat veu necessària una majoria social més àmplia a favor de la independència. Oriol Junqueras demana a Pedro Sánchez que "concreti" la seva proposta sobre Catalunya, i adverteix que la política de fronts "alimenta el frontisme"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El secretario general de la Vicepresidencia de Economía y Hacienda, Josep Maria Jové; el vicepresidente del Govern y conseller de Economía y Hacienda, Oriol Junqueras; y el secretario de Economía de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès. EFE

Junqueras i Aragonès la tardor del 2017, al costat de l'aleshores secretari general de la Vicepresidència de Economia i Hisenda, Josep Maria Jové. EFE

El vicepresident de la Generalitat i conseller d'Economia, Pere Aragonès, ha augurat que la independència de Catalunya arribarà a través d'una "taula de negociació", i ha afegit que cal una majoria social més àmplia que l'actual per generar les condicions necessàries perquè això succeeixi. En una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio, Aragonès ha vingut a defensar la línia actual del seu partit, ERC, d'ampliar les bases independentistes abans de fer noves passes unilaterals. En aquest sentit –i per augmentar aquesta majoria social independentista–, ha apel·lat als "grans consensos del 80&%" dels catalans, referint-se a la demanda d'un referèndum, al rebuig contra la causa judicial contra l'independentisme i a la preferència d'una república davant una monarquia.

En l'entrevista, Aragonès també ha apostat per "pressionar al màxim" des del sobiranisme perquè l'Estat "tingui també un cost" -en termes de prestigi internacional- del procés judicial contra l'independentisme, i ha advertit el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro sànchez, que ell també se'n pot veure afectat.

"Si les institucions de l'Estat mantenen una línia repressiva contra un independentisme pacífic i democràtic, ell entra dins del pack", ha afirmat, de la mateixa  manera que "quan a Turquia hi ha una sentència contra periodistes o polítics, qui pateix és Erdogan". Aragonés, que va ser secretari d'Economia en el Govern anterior i durant la intervenció de la Generalitat, ha afegit que la intervenció dels comptes de la Generalitat prèvia al 155 pot acabar comportant "responsabilitats legals" per al seu principal artífex, l'exministre d'Hisenda Cristòbal Montoro.

Junqueras demana concreció a Sánchez

També aquest dissabte ha estat entrevistat, en aquest cas per El Periódico, el predecessor d'Aragonès al càrrec i líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, empresonat a Lledoners des del 2 de novembre passat i processat per rebel·lió. Junqueras s'ha mostrat escèptic amb la proposta de Pedro Sánchez de desbloquejar la situacio a Catalunya a través d'un referèndum per un nou Estatut. "Sánchez té dret a proposar el que vulgui. Nosaltres, també. En tot cas, que ho concreti. Si no, és fum", ha afirmat Junqueras. 

El líder d'ERC també ha coincidit a defensar una estratègia per arribar més enllà de l'independentisme convençut, qua ha dit que el seu partit vol ser "el gran partit de l'esquerra central i progressista que aspira que Catalunya sigui més justa i digna i que per a això cal tenir un estat independent", i que, per fer-ho, vol "sumar al projecte tota la gent que es va sentir interpel·lada el 3 d'octubre, que era més que la de l'1-O".

Etiquetas