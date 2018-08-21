Aragonès torna a plantar el Consell de Política Fiscal i Financera 

La Generalitat ha decidit no participar en el Consell de Política Fiscal i Financera (CPFF) que se celebrarà demà en sessió telemàtica, en considerar que aquest mecanisme no és "un espai propici per a l'adopció de consensos efectius i debats productius".



El vicepresident del Govern i conseller d'Economia, Pere Aragonès, ha enviat una carta a la ministra d'Hisenda, María Jesús Montero, en la qual exposa els motius pels quals cap representant de la Generalitat intervindrà en la propera sessió del CPFF, malgrat ser a distància.

"Els motius que justifiquen la no participació són fonamentalment els mateixos que van justificar la nostra absència en les convocatòries anteriors i que hem tingut ocasió de comentar en diverses ocasions", explica Aragonès en la missiva, a la qual ha tingut accés Efe.



El conseller indica que el mecanisme actualment fixat per a la presa de decisions del si del Consell, així com la pròpia composició del ple i la majoria de vots reservada al Ministeri d'Hisenda dificulta que aquest organisme sigui una eina útil per a la presa de decisions consensuades amb les autonomies.



La Generalitat destaca, en aquest sentit, que veu "més adequada" la celebració de reunions bilaterals, com la Comissió Bilateral Estat-Generalitat que va tenir lloc el passat 1 d'agost, per tractar els temes que concerneixen al finançament de Catalunya, tenint a més en compte el context polític actual.



En aquella reunió, el govern central ja va convidar a la Generalitat a participar dels òrganis multilaterals per tractar diverses qüestions, pel que l'executiu català va acusar a Madrid de no entendre què vol dir "bilateralitat".