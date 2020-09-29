Argimon demana que es redueixi la mobilitat a l'Estat per la situació de Madrid perquè "Catalunya no és una illa"

El secretari general de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, ha reclamat aquest dimarts a les administracions que prenguin mesures per reduir la mobilitat a l'Estat espanyol i a Europa perquè "Catalunya no és una illa", ha argumentat. Ha advertit que "si el virus es mou i circula estem tots en un problema, i ara circula a Espanya, a Europa i a Madrid". Per això ha demanat a la Comunitat de Madrid i al Govern espanyol actuar amb rapidesa: "S'han de prendre decisions, portem marejant la perdiu una setmana llarga".

Encara que no ha volgut ser concret amb les mesures, ha suggerit que es podrien "reduir" els AVE. "No reduir al 100% la mobilitat, però sí que alguna cosa haurem de fer", ha reclamat. Mentrestant, la presidenta de la Comunitat de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha refusat de la seva responsabilitat en la gestió de la pandèmia. "Si anem tard, jo ho tinc clar, no serà per part nostra", ha declarat.

Argimon ha advertit que si la Comunitat de Madrid no està buscant contactes estrets escolars, això significaria que està en una "fase de mitigació franca", que ha comparat amb la situació del març o l'abril d'enguany. Ha recordat que en aquell moment "es va prendre una decisió dolorosa però molt correcte, que és limitar la mobilitat al màxim, el que es pugui, amb una mobilitat responsable". Si bé cada territori de l'Estat ha de prendre "les seves decisions", Argimon ha indicat que "hi ha una mobilitat entre els territoris que correspon al govern espanyol".



"El mateix per Europa", ha afegit. "Tenim un risc de rebrot una mica per sota d'Holanda, França, Luxemburg o Espanya i el virus es mou i avança a França, el Regne Unit i molts llocs d'Europa", ha indicat. Davant aquesta situació ha dit que s'han de fer "molts esforços" per "mantenir la situació actual i si és possible millorar".

El Consell de Ministres ha aprovat aquest dimarts un reial decret perquè les comunitats puguin contractar 10.000 metges i infermers. Preguntat per aquest decret Argimon ha dit que els metges sense plaça ja es podien contractar abans de la decisió del Govern espanyol. "El que no pots contractar és un metge sense especialitat com especialista, però un metge el pots contractar, això no és novetat", ha exposat. "Ahir ja ho podíem fer. Ho fan perquè sembli que fem alguna cosa", ha reblat.