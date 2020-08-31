Argimon sobre la Diada: "No és oportú fer concentracions"

El secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, assegura que el dret a la manifestació està "garantit" per la Diada de l'11 de setembre, però creu que no és "oportú" fer concentracions, com a conseqüència de la situació epidemiològica de la Covid-19. Les seves paraules arriben el mateix que la presidenta de l'ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, ha confirmat que l'aforament de les concentracions que organitza l'entitat per aquella jornada serà "limitat" i que només hi podran assistir persones inscrites prèviament. Segons ha afirmat Argimon en una entrevista a TV3, "per molt que s'adoptin totes les mesures" de seguretat i protecció com la mascareta o la distància "també s'ha d'evitar tota la mobilitat que comporten les concentracions".



Preguntat per la situació de la pandèmia a Catalunya, Argimon ha insistit que cal "reduir la interacció social" i que la barrera de 200 en el risc de rebrot és un risc "molt alt". Tot i que és "similar" als inicis d'abril en plena onada epidèmica, també ha matisat que la situació no és "ni de bon tros" com en la primera onada. "El fet que no estiguem com a la primera onada no vol dir que estiguem bé", ha afegit. En aquest sentit, ha admès que estan "amoïnats" perquè la taxa d'infecció té "molt a veure" en com seran els contagis a l'escola o la feina. Segons ha apuntat, les escoles serien "l'últim" que es tancaria si la situació empitjora. El secretari de Salut Pública ha insistit també en la importància que els contactes estrets d'un positiu facin quarantena, tant si són positius com si no ho són.

Unes hores abans, en una entrevista a Europa Press, Elisenda Paluzie havia manifestat que "no volem que sigui una Diada multitudinària". I havia afegit que es respectaran "escrupolosament" les instruccions sanitàries del Govern i que les concentracions tindran un aforament limitat que anirà en funció de l'espai. Com a màxim reunirà 500 persones, ha dit. De fet, l'espai central, situat a la plaça Letamendi de Barcelona, el límit serà de 200 persones. La pretensió de l'ANC és convocar 90 concentracions descentralitzades el proper 11 de setembre.

