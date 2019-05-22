Arxiven la causa contra una quarantena de persones pels talls a les vies durant la vaga del 8 de novembre

El jutjat d'Instrucció 2 de Tarragona ha arxivat la investigació de 39 persones per presumptes desordres i delicte contra la seguretat del tràfic durant la vaga del 8 de novembre de 2017, dies després del referèndum. Els investigats van ser citats el maig de 2018 davant el jutjat durant cinc dies entre maig i juny en una causa que es va obrir a petició de la Fiscalia.



El Grup Antirepressió dels CDR de Tarragona ha comparegut aquest dimecres per fer l'anunci: "Considerem que l'escrit de la fiscalia i dels cossos policials no té cap mena de base jurídica i ni dissimula que es tracta d'una operació repressiva contra persones destacades de les nostres comarques" han explicat. Els activistes han volgut ressaltar el "compromís" dels 39 investigats en "la construcció de la República": "La repressió no ha aconseguit el seu objectiu, sinó el contrari, encara ens ha donat més motius per continuar mobilitzant-nos".



El CDR també ha volgut enviar un missatge als representants independentistes: "Només ens queda exigir als polítics d'aquest país que estiguin a l'alçada del seu poble, i que per tant, no es resignin". Des del comitè, han "recordat" que "el seu mandat i obligació" és "portar a la pràctica allò pel qual la ciutadania de Catalunya els va votar".

El 8 de novembre es va convocar una vaga general en el marc de les mobilitzacions posteriors al referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, durant la qual es van dur a terme diversos talls de carreteres i vies de trens, entre altres accions de protesta.