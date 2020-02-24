Estàs llegint: Ascendeixen a set les víctimes mortals pel coronavirus a Itàlia

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

coronavirus

Ascendeixen a set les víctimes mortals pel coronavirus a Itàlia

Ja són 224 els infectats en les cinc regions del nord d'Itàlia afectades pel COVID-19.

24/02/2020- Una mujer con mascarilla lee el diario 'Il Giorno' frente a la catedral de Milan (Italia). / REUTERS
Una mujer con mascarilla lee el diario 'Il Giorno' frente a la catedral de Milan (Italia). / REUTERS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El coronavirus s'ha cobrat ja la vida de set persones a Itàlia. Mentrestant, els casos de contagi ascendeixen a 224, ha informat el cap de la Protecció Civil, Angelo Borrelli, en una compareixença davant dels mitjans.

Aquest matí, un home de 88 anys i que presentava un quadre amb altres malalties, moria pel COVID-19 i se sumava a l'home de 84 anys mort també aquest matí a l'hospital Joan XXII de Bèrgam, a Llombardia, nord d'Itàlia.

Els tres morts anteriors eren una dona que va morir a la província de Cremona, un home de 78 anys de Vo' Euganeo, a la província de Pàdua (Vèneto), i una dona de 77 anys que va estar a Codogno i que va donar positiu al virus en una prova realitzada després de la seva mort.

Ja són almenys 224 els infectats en les cinc regions del nord d'Itàlia afectades pel coronavirus (Llombardia, Vèneto, Emília Romanya, Piemont i Lazio), segons ha assenyalat aquest dilluns el cap del departament de protecció civil de país, Angelo Borrelli.

Les últimes dades proporcionades pel cap de la Protecció Civil, Angelo Borrelli, confirmaven 167 casos positius a Llombardia; 26, a Vèneto; 18, a Emília Romanya; 4, a Piemont i 3 al Lazio, dels que només 99 continuen ingressats a l'hospital. D'aquests, 23 continuen a la Unitat de Cures Intensives (UCI). La resta -91- estan sent monitoritzats des d'un aïllament a casa seva i no necessiten una particular atenció mèdica.

El temor a què la difusió sigui més gran ha portat a les regions de Piemont, Llombardia i Vèneto a prendre mesures extraordinàries durant almenys aquesta setmana, per la qual cosa s'han suspès totes les festes i esdeveniments, com el carnaval de Venècia, manifestacions culturals i esportives i s'han tancat museus, escoles i universitats.

Etiquetas

selección público