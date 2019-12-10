La Guàrdia Urbana ha identificat quatre persones com a presumptes autors del boicot al memorial dels atemptats del 17 d'agost a la Rambla de Barcelona. La placa, instal·lada a terra davant el mercat de la Boqueria, ha estat tapada amb ciment, danyant només el text escrit en àrab.

La policia ha obert diligències per danys al patrimoni i un presumpte delicte d'odi contra els quatre identificats, que van ser fotografiats mentre realitzaven l'acció. La policia va poder localitzar-los moments després dels fets pels voltants de la Rambla.



L'atac s'hauria produït al voltant de les 18.00 h d'aquest dilluns. La inscripció tapada diu "Barcelona, que la pau et cobreixi, oh ciutat de pau", i està escrita en català, castellà, anglès i àrab. La brigada municipal ja ha pogut netejar i reparar la placa aquest mateix dilluns al matí.