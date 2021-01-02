Augmenten el risc de rebrot i la velocitat de propagació i es disparan els ingressos als hospitals

En una entrada a l'any 2021 marcada per l'esperança de l'arribada de la vacuna del coronavirus, els indicadors contiuen pujant a Catalunya. La velocitat de propagació (Rt) havia baixat lleugeramet a finals d'Any amb una xifra de 0,99, el que podia implicar un decreixement dels casos, ja que aquesta dada significa que cada positiu contagia menys d'una persona. Malauradament, aquest dissabte ha pujat a 1,02 a Catalunya, dues centèsimes més que aquest divendres, segons el Departament de Salut. El risc de rebrot també puja, ho fa 25 punts fins a 368, i la incidència a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants puja de 359,31, a 377,17. Tot i la pujada d'aquests indicadors, el Govern de moment no ha anunciat més restriccions, fet que diversos experts sanitaris han recriminat.

Respecte als ingressos hospotalaris, s'han notificat 1.859 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb Covid-19, 100 més que en l'anterior balanç i la xifra més alta des del 24 de novembre. Pel que fa a l'UCI, hi ha 373 persones, les mateixes que fa 24 hores. D'alta banda, de moment s'han vacunat 6.093 persones a Catalunya.

En paral·lel, s'han declarat 1.915 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA). És una xifra inferior a la detectada a finals d'any, on s'havien superat els 3.000, però cal tenir en compte que en ser cap de setmana les xifres arriben amb retard. Per últim, s'han informat de 51 noves morts i el total és de 17.146.