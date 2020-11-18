Baixen lleugerament els ingressats a l'UCI amb Covid després de dies de creixement

A cinc dies de l'inici del pla de desescalada, la pressió assistencial continua alta als hospitals catalans, però després d'algunes jornades es registra un descens dels pacients ingressats a l'UCI. En concret, ara n'hi ha 574, és a dir, 22 menys que en l'anterior balanç. El total de persones als hospitals amb la malaltia accentua la caiguda prèvia i ara és de 2.402, 83 menys que ahir.



Pel que fa a la resta d'indicadors, la velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia -o taxa Rt- es manté estable en el 0,76, després d'encadenar més de 10 dies de descensos. Sí que van a la baixa, en canvi, el risc de rebrot, que ara és de 390 punts -15 menys que en l'anterior informe i per sota dels 400 punts per primer cop des del 9 d'octubre-, i la incidència de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants és de 546, 16 menys, segons l'informe del Departament de Salut. El risc de rebrot, però, continua molt elevat, ja que es manté per damunt dels 200.



En paral·lel, s'han declarat 2.031 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens, pràcticament els mateixos que ahir, de manera que es confirmaria l'estabilització dels nous positius al voltant dels dos mil, clarament per sota de les setmanes prèvies, mentre que les morts segueixen sent molt elevades i en les darreres 24 hores se n'han notificat 68, de manera que el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia s'eleva ja a 15.268.