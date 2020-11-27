El Banc Sabadell i el BBVA trenquen les negociacions i descarten la fusió

barcelonaActualizado:
El Banc Sabadell i el BBVA han trencat les negociacions per una eventual fusió per manca d'acord i descarten així crear la segona entitat més gran a l'Estat, per darrere de la que sorgirà amb la unió de CaixaBank i Bankia. El Sabadell ha notificat aquest matí a la Comissió Nacional del Mercat de Valors (CNMV) que el seu consell d'administració "ha decidit donar per acabades les converses perquè no han assolit les parts un acord sobre l'eventual equació de canvi de les accions d'ambdues entitats". Minuts després, el BBVA ha comunicat que les converses per la fusió "han conclòs sense que s'hagi arribat a un acord".
El motiu del desacord, segons el Banc Sabadell, és l'equació de canvi de les dues entitats. Si les converses haguessin prosperat, el resultat hauria estat un grup financer amb més de 950.000 milions d'euros en actius, unes dimensions molt properes a la que tindrà la fusió de CaixaBank i Bankia.
