L'endemà que Ernest Maragall anunciés que aturava les negociacions amb Barcelona en Comú mentre continuï "flirtejant" amb el PSC i Manuel Valls, la direcció de la formació d'esquerres ha respost proposant que Colau presenti candidatura a la investidura com a alcaldessa. La decisió s'ha pres en la reunió que ha celebrat la coordinadora de Bcomú, que en un comunicat posterior ha explicat que l'objectiu des de l'alcaldia seria "seguir impulsant les polítiques valentes iniciades en 2015, per posar la ciutat al centre i aconseguir un govern estable capaç de superar els blocs". La proposta es debatrà i votarà en el plenari que l'organització celebra divendres a la tarda.



El comunicat també afegeix que s'ha constatat un "estancament en la proposta" de formar un govern tripartit juntament amb ERC i PSC per "vetos creuats" i que la candidatura de Colau a l'alcaldia serviria per superar la situació. En tot cas, el text conclou que la proposta "no tancaria la porta a seguir treballant per un govern estable de forces d'esquerres, tal com la ciutadania va demanar en les eleccions municipals".

Perquè realment es pugui materialitzar la investidura de Colau com a alcaldessa necessitaria obtenir la majoria absoluta al ple de constitució de l'Ajuntament, que se celebrarà el proper dia 15. Descartat ara mateix el suport d'ERC -que aposta per un govern bipartit amb BComú, però amb Maragall d'alcalde i Colau de número dos-, les opcions passen per una entesa amb el PSC, que vol formar govern amb els Comuns, i per rebre els vots d'almenys tres regidors de Barcelona pel Canvi – Ciutadans, la llista de Manuel Valls. Precisament aquest mateix dijous Colau ha mantingut la primera reunió formal amb el PSC, segons ha avançat Nació Digital.



Hores abans, el líder municipal del PSC, Jaume Collboni ha manifestat que no donarà suport a la investidura de Colau si prèviament no hi ha un acord amb Barcelona en Comú. Un dia més, el dirigent socialista ha subratllat que no pensa acceptar un pacte que també inclogui ERC.