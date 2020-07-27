Barcelona i les dues regions metropolitanes concentren el 80% dels nous contagis

BARCELONA
Tot i que les xifres sempre cauen durant el cap de setmana, l'expansió de la Covid-19 continua a Catalunya, sobretot a Barcelona i les dues regions metropolitanes. Segons les darreres dades comunicades pel Departament de Salut, la xifra de positius ha augmentat en 724 les darreres 24 hores, el que situa el total de casos registrats des de l'inici de la pandèmia en 91.337. La dada és inferior als 886 positius comunicats diumenge i als gairebé 1.500 de dissabte, però com se sap el cap de setmana sempre hi ha retards a l'hora de donar registrar les dades. A més a més, s'han sumat tres noves víctimes mortals (el total és de 12.680) i les persones ingressades a la UCI amb coronavirus són 77, vuit més que diumenge.
Barcelona i les dues regions metropolitanes concentren gairebé al 80% dels nous casos, amb 576 dels 724 positius. 172 s'han registrat a la capital, mentre que la regió metropolitana nord n'ha sumat 217 i la sud 187. A la resta, destaca el decreixement de Lleida, amb 37 nous positius, per sota dels 52 de Girona, on hi ha un focus important a l'Alt Empordà. A la Catalunya Central se n'han sumat 16 i a les Terres de l'Ebre, 11. En canvi, a l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran no hi ha hagut cap nou contagi.
