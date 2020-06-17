Barcelona i Lleida entraran a la fase 3 aquest dijous, tal com volia el Govern

El Ministeri de Sanitat ha donat el vistiplau a què Barcelona ciutat, les regions metropolitanes nord i sud, i la de Lleida, passin a la fase 3 a partir d'aquest dijous, tal com havia demanat la Generalitat, segons han confirmat fonts del Departament de Salut citades per diversos mitjanes. El ministre Salvador Illa ha acceptat aquesta proposta durant una reunió bilateral amb la consellera Alba Vergés on també hi han participat tècnics.



A la pràctica, això suposa que a partir d'aquest dijous tot Catalunya estarà en fase 3, que ja pot gestionar directament la Generalitat. Segons avança l'ACN, estan previstes diverses reunions per aquest dijous al matí per decidir quan tot Catalunya passa a la nova normalitat. La mateixa portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ja va anunciar aquest dimarts que, un cop tot Catalunya estigui en fase 3, l'executiu establirà una regulació pròpia immediatament després per entrar en una "nova etapa" entre dijous i divendres.



A més, des d'aquest dijous l'àrea de Barcelona i Lleida recuperen la mobilitat amb les unitats territorials de Catalunya que ja estan en fase 3.

Hores abans de la reunió entre Illa i Vergés ja es donava per fet que el Govern espanyol acceptaria la petició del Departament de Salut. De fet, en una entrevista a TV3, el ministre ja havia avançat que es "donen les condicions" perquè la regió metropolitana de Barcelona i Lleida passin a fase 3. El ministre també ha que "les coses a Catalunya s'han fet correctament". "El Govern ha tingut una actitud de prudència que jo comparteixo" i ha posat l'exemple de Lleida, on h ha hagut alguns brots però "s'ha actuat amb rapidesa i contundència".



Illa ha explicat que el pas de fase també està lligat a la revetlla de Sant Joan, per facilitar que hi hagi una mobilitat amb una mica més de temps. Sobre la decisió del Govern de passar a la nova etapa de seguida un cop Barcelona i Lleida entrin en fase 3, el ministre s'ha limitat a dir que és una decisió que poden prendre les comunitats un cop passen a fase 3, i ha mostrat el seu respecte.

