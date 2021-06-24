barcelonaActualizado:
La Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona xifra en 25.000 el nombre de persones que han gaudit de la revetlla de Sant Joan a les platges de Barcelona. La xifra està molt per sota de la revetlla de l'any 2019, quan va ascendir fins als 60.000. El tinent d'alcaldia de Prevenció i Seguretat de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, Albert Batlle, assegura que malgrat el pont, molta de la gent que s'ha quedat a Barcelona ha circumscrit enguany la celebració en l'àmbit familiar.
Batlle, de fet, ha aplaudit l'esperit "lúdic i cívic" de la població en una revetlla "normal" i pràcticament sense incidents destacats. Les platges han pogut reobrir amb normalitat a les 9 del matí.
Emergències mèdiques
El telèfon 112 ha rebut 5.217 trucades fins a les vuit d'aquest dijous al matí per 2.566 incidents relacionats amb la revetlla de Sant Joan. Segons detalla Protecció Civil, la majoria de les trucades s'han fet des de l'àrea metropolitana de Barcelona per incendis diversos.
Per comarques, la que ha necessitat més atenció ha estat la del Barcelonès, amb 2.505 trucades, seguida del Vallès Occidental, amb 512; el Maresme, amb 421, i el Baix Llobregat, amb 395. Per municipis, Barcelona és on s'han registrat més incidents, amb 1.939 trucades, seguida de Badalona, amb 234, i l'Hospitalet de Llobregat, amb 225.
