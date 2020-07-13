Barcelona triplica els casos de Covid-19 l'última setmana i es troba en una situació "preocupant", segons Colau

Els positius de coronavirus també s'han disparat a Barcelona els darrers dies. La capital catalana es troba en una situació "preocupant", però no "alarmant", segons ha assegurat l'alcaldessa, Ada Colau, en una roda de premsa en què ha descartat que es plantegin algun tipus de confinament. Entre el 6 i el 12 de juliol, 458 barcelonins van donar positiu en la prova PCR, gairebé el triple dels 164 de la setmana anterior o dels 90 de la prèvia. De fet Barcelona no assolia aquest nivell des de la setmana del 18 al 24 de maig -encara durant l'estat d'alarma-, quan va superar els 500 casos. L'increment ha estat especialment important als districtes de l'Eixample -que ha passat de 45 a 119 casos- i de Sants-Montjuïc, de 29 a 116, segons ha comentat la regidora de Salut, Gemma Tarafa.



En total, la ciutat tindria ara mateix "24 petits brots controlats" de com a mínim quatre persones, ha dit Colau. Tres dels brots són en residències de gent gran. Per evitar que la situació vagi a més, l'equip de govern municipal vol que la Generalitat incrementi l'equip de 120 rastrejadors dels positius que ara mateix hi ha a Catalunya, perquè només a Barcelona en caldrien un mínim de 100. "És absolutament clau el dispositiu de rastreig", ha insistit Colau, per aquí el dispositiu actual és "insuficient". A més a més, l'alcaldessa ha atribuït l'increment de casos al "relaxament" estival. En la roda de premsa també s'ha admès que les trobades per celebrat la revetlla de Sant Joan segurament hi han contribuït.

"Barcelona és una ciutat molt densa i no ens podem relaxar ni despreocupar", ha insistit Gemma Tarafa. Finalment, Colau ha reclamat que aquest mateix dimarts es convoqui la comissió mixta entre la Generalitat i els ajuntaments de Barcelona i l'Hospitalet, a més de qualsevol altre municipi metropolità on hi hagi un augment de casos. L'objectiu ha de ser "anticipar escenaris" i potenciar la coordinació entre les administracions. A més a més, a nivell de ciutat es torna a activar al màxim el dispositiu de portar alimentació i EPI a domicili, a més de l'allotjament "Hotel Salut", que té preparades 80 habitacions i 30 pisos turístics.

