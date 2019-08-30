Bargalló demana una qüestió de confiança si no s'aproven els pressupostos 

El conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló, s'ha pronunciat a favor d'una qüestió de confiança si no s'aconsegueixen aprovar uns pressupostos al Parlament. En declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio, Bargalló ha posat l'accent en les dificultats amb les que es troba la seva Conselleria sense uns comptes consensuats: "Cap societat manté un sistema educatiu sense pressupost".



Bargalló ha recordat que ni l'Estat ni l'Ajuntament de Barcelona han estat capaços d'aprovar uns pressupostos tampoc, i ha assenyalat que des del 2017 s'ha incrementat en 3.500 docents però amb el mateix pressupost: "Si pagues més nòmines cada any, tens menys diners per fer altres coses".

Aquestes declaracions se sumen a les ja fetes per altres membres d'ERC, que condicionen la legislatura a l'aprovació dels comptes i a la sentència del Tribunal Suprem sobre el judici de l'1 d'octubre, i plantegen la possibilitat de convocar eleccions. "A mi, com a Govern, em preocupa molt més no tenir pressupost", ha insistit, al·legant que hi haurà més sentències pel procés, ja que existeixen altres causes obertes.



Tot i això, Bargalló ha volgut relativitzar les discrepàncies entre els republicans i JxCat: "Sempre hi ha opinions diferents" quan es tracta de governs que no són monocolor, ha assegurat. Per al conseller, no hi ha hagut més diferències que en altres moments: "Jo prefereixo un govern de més d'un partit amb diferents opinions de les coses que una majoria absoluta que esclafi el Parlament".



Per la seva banda, representants de JxCat ja s'han pronunciat diversos cops en contra de convocar uns nous comicis, com ja va fer el president català, Quim Torra, o la portaveu de l'Executiu, Meritxell Budó, en representació de tot el Govern.

