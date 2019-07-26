El suport a la independència cau lleugerament a Catalunya, segons el nou baròmetre del Centre d’Estudis d’Opinió. L’estudi, que s’ha presentat aquest divendres, indica que el 44,0% dels enquestats voldrien que Catalunya “esdevingui un Estat independent”, mentre que el 48,3% no ho volen. El suport al “sí” cau 4,4 punts amb relació a l’anterior baròmetre i, de fet, és la primera vegada que el “no” s’imposa des del baròmetre del juny del 2017, quan havia arribat al 49,4%, pel 41,1% del “sí”. Des d’aleshores, tots els estudis del CEO -fets amb posterioritat a l’1-O- havien mostrar un major suport a l’Estat propi.



Si la pregunta és oberta, el 34,5% dels catalans creuen que Catalunya ha de ser “un estat independent”, mentre que el 24,5% defensen que sigui un estat dins una Espanya federal i el 27,0% que continuï com una autonomia. En l’anterior baròmetre, els partidaris de l’Estat independent com a primera opció arribaven al 39,7%. Per partits, el sí a la independència té el màxim suport entre els votants de la CUP (95,6%), JxCat (91,3%) i ERC (84,5%), mentre que ja gairebé no en quedarien entre els de Catalunya en Comú (14,5%). Els votants dels Comuns, però, són els més partidaris d’una Espanya federal (44,0%).



Segons el baròmetre, el 70,8% dels catalans estan d’acord en què “Catalunya té el dret de celebrar un referèndum d’autodeterminació”, una xifra que puja entre els votants de la CUP (98,6%), ERC (96,9%), JxCat (95,3%) i Catalunya en Comú (78,3%), mentre que arriba gairebé a la meitat entre els que opten pel PSC (49,7%). Pel que fa a la relació entre Catalunya i Espanya, en el moment actual l’opció preferida és que hi hagi “una política de diàleg i negociació sense límits” (42,3%), per davant d’“una política de diàleg i negociació dins del marc de la Constitució” (39,7%) i “una política unilateral per part del Govern de Catalunya” (9,1%). Aquesta darrera opció té el suport, sobretot, de votants de la CUP i, en menor mesura, de JxCat.



Les relacions Catalunya – Espanya (38,9%), es mantenen com el principal problema del país, per davant de l’atur i la precarietat laboral (31,5%) i la insatisfacció amb la política (31,0%). En la primera opció, els electors que més la citen són els votants de Cs, que ho fan en un 56,1% dels casos, per davant dels de JxCat (51,2%).

