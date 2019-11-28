Nou baròmetre del Centre d’Investigacions Sociològiques (CIS), molt centrat en les recents eleccions espanyoles del 10 de novembre. L’enquesta es publica 18 dies després dels comicis, però el treball de camp -més de 4.800 entrevistes- va realitzar-se abans que els ciutadans passessin per les urnes. En aquest sentit, una de les dades més significatives és el pes que va tenir la situació a Catalunya a l’hora de votar. En uns dies marcats per les multitudinàries i constants protestes contra la sentència del Procés, el 43,9% dels enquestats diuen que la situació a Catalunya els influenciava a l’hora de votar. L’autonomia on més va influir va ser, com és lògic, Catalunya, amb el 65% dels votants, seguida de Castella – la Manxa (53,4%) i Múrcia (52,6%).



Entre aquests, la majoria contesten que reforçava la seva intenció de votar per al partit pel qual ja volien fer-ho, mentre que un 17% van sentir-se incentivats a votar quan no tenien previst fer-ho. Un 5,7%, en canvi, van sentir-se incentivats a no votar i, finalment, un 7,4% dels que va sentir-se influenciats pel que passava a Catalunya optaven per canviar de partit. I en aquest darrer bloc els moviments més significatius es donaven del PP cap a Vox i del PSOE cap a Vox, mentre que a nivell català hi hauria hagut moviments de vot significatius d’ERC cap a la CUP.



D’altra banda, la independència de Catalunya apareix com el quart problema més important que hi ha a l’Estat espanyol, segons els enquestats. En concret, el citen el 6,5%, només per darrere de l’atur (35,8%), els polítics, els partits i la política (24,0%) i els problemes d’àmbit econòmic (7,5%). Sobretot té pes a Catalunya, on el citen l’11,8% dels enquestats, i a Castella i Lleó, on ho fan el 10,9%. Ara bé, la situació canvia radicalment quan es pregunta quin és el problema que personalment afecta més els enquestats. Aleshores, la independència de Catalunya cau fins al desè lloc del rànquing, només amb el 2,2% de les respostes (el primer és l’atur, amb el 17,3%). I el tant per cent s’eleva sobretot pel 7,5% que el citen a Catalunya.